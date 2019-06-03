|
Oct. 5, 1929 - May 31, 2019
Mrs. Irene Helen Youmans, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 with family by her side at Pioneer Ridge after a brief struggle with cancer.
Irene was born on Oct. 5, 1929, the first of seven children born to Helen and Ray Peterson. Irene graduated with first class honours from Fort William Vocational School in 1947. She also had the honour of being the class valedictorian. Immediately following graduation, Irene embarked on a lifelong career of working in various offices; the first of which was for Mr. O'Connor, a lawyer.
While working for Mr. O'Connor, Irene met Robert Youmans. They were married May 3, 1948 and just recently celebrated their 71st Wedding Anniversary … a milestone that very few have had an opportunity to achieve!
Irene was the consummate professional, always treating her fellow employees, as well as the clients she served, with respect and kindness. Her employers included the following; Westinghouse, Thunder Bay Sanitorium, Lakehead Harbour Commission, Ministry of Transportation Driver Examination, Thunder Bay City Social Services (18 yrs.), McKevitt Trucking, and Harbourview Funeral Home (6yrs.).
Unfortunately, breast cancer intervened and prematurely ended her working career at the age of 73. She was a very grateful breast cancer survivor, and she would have continued working if circumstances had allowed.
Irene was a “people person” who enjoyed socializing and going out to eat with friends and family. Irene's hobbies in her younger years included golf, 5 and 10 pin bowling, dancing. She very much enjoyed country music, the Chmielewski Fun Time Polka Band and watching the local Ukrainian dancers. One of her favorite memories was a trip to Duluth with her Mom and Aunt Buddy.
Her absolute favorite pastime was playing cards, whether it be poker, cribbage or bridge She received her 20 yr. Loyalty Pin on June 10, 2018 as a very loyal supporter and fan of Daylin James.
Irene's faith was of paramount importance and a mainstay in her daily life. She prayed daily for the health and well-being of family and friends.
Another very important member of Irene's family was her pride and joy … Lindy … her 12 yr. old shih tzu/poodle. With her declining health, she recently made the very difficult decision to give Lindy into the loving care of Kevin McCardle, a very dear friend.
After numerous hospital stays, her final home was Pioneer Ridge where she was re-united with Bob until her passing.
Left to lovingly remember her are her husband Bob, sisters Marlene Pitkanen, Shirley Wickstrom and Diane Warpula (Ken), brother Roy Peterson (Helmi). She is also survived by brother-in-law Bill Youmans (Shirley), sister-in-law Arlene Youmans, cousins Lorraine Aho, Doreen Filipovic, Ron Mitchell. Numerous nieces and nephews will also miss their Aunt Irene.
Irene was predeceased by her parents Ray and Helen Peterson, grandparents Oscar and Hilma Juhola, in-laws William and Mabel Youmans, friend Keith Snowdon, and several other family members.
As Irene loved wearing brooches, and her favorite colour was red … friends and family are invited to do so if they wish!
Funeral services for Irene will be held on Wednesday June 5, 2019 in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre at 11:00 a.m. presided by Pastor Brian Falkenholt of Christ Lutheran Church. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow.
If friends and family so desire donations may be made in Irene's memory to Christ Lutheran Church or the Northern .