Mrs. Irene Hudson, aged 92 years, resident of Nipigon, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on November 11th, 2019, with family by her side. Irene was born in Sandy Falls on September 4th, 1927. She was the youngest of 8 children. As a child, Irene loved to dance and was eventually educated in Timmins, Ontario. As a young adult, she worked as a hairstylist, then married and moved to Cameron Falls to raise her family of four children. Irene was a stay at home mom and enjoyed boating with her family, taking road trips to visit her sisters and loved entertaining family that came to visit. After Cameron Falls was disbanded, they moved into Nipigon. For many years she was a member of the Legion Auxiliary, and baked many cakes for the CWL when asked. This must have been how she mastered her famous banana cake. She enjoyed time spent with all of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom loved to walk and made many hikes to downtown Nipigon where she lived for over 40 years. She did petit point, knitting, loved to draw and craft and enjoyed watching birds out her window. In her later years, she enjoyed writing letters to her longtime friend, Frances as well as family in England and enjoyed time spent with her great friend, Lillian. She loved her children and was proud of them all. Irene leaves behind her four children, Lee-Ann (Gary), Kathy (Ken), Ron (Cheryl) and Darren. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Diana (Jeremy), Jessica (Jeremy), Sarah (Ryan), Derek (Nikki), Katie (Melissa), Lauren (John), Dean (Rayna), Leigh-Ann (Juan Pablo), Rebecca (Jesse), Michelle (Cassie) and Scott. Irene also leaves behind 10 great grandchildren, Storm, Nolan, Levi, Cohen, Nate, Lily, Wyatt, Autumn, Khali and Isaac. She has several nephews and nieces that she loved dearly as well. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Chuck in June of 2014 and all of her siblings. Thank you to Dr. Pintar and staff at NDMH and Dr. Mapeso, Dr. Holmes and Dr. Harris and staff at TBRHSC. As for her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. However, a celebration of life and interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences
