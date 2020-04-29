|
August 15, 1925 – April 25, 2020
It is with profound sadness that the family of Irene Ann Hugar (née Silvey) announces her passing on April 25, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor long-term care home, at the age of 94.
Irene was born in 1925 in Cel'ovce, Czechoslovakia - modern-day eastern Slovakia. She came to Canada with her parents as an infant, who settled in the East End of Fort William, and she became the oldest of 5 Silvey siblings.
Irene married her husband Nicholas Hugar in 1943, and they celebrated 69 wedded years together, until his passing in late 2012, and had two daughters - Judy and Janet.
Irene worked for numerous years at Westmount Hospital in administration, and spent many years as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Slovak Legion. Baba's traditional eastern European dishes were always well received. She enjoyed golfing as a member of Chapples Golf Course, and also loved her bridge groups, bingo, and playing the dice game with friends and family.
Irene and Nick enjoyed spending many winters in Harlingen, Texas, often ending the day with her favourite beer and Clamato. She was a strong willed lady, filled with energy and determination, right up until the end.
Irene is survived by her daughter Janet McCartney, grandchildren Jeff Dubois (Melissa Holmes), Breanne Smith, Brandon Smith (Ryleigh), great grandchildren Mathey Miller and Carys Smith, sister Ann Craib (Stan), sister Mary Fryer (Ken), brother John Silvey (Margaret), sister-in-law Sandra Silvey, and son-in-law Brian Dubois, along with numerous other relatives. She is predeceased by her husband Nicholas Hugar, daughter Judy Dubois, infant son at birth in 1950, infant grandson Jeremy, brother Peter Silvey, father John Silvey, mother Anna Fellegi and stepfather Mike Fellegi, and son-in-law Jim McCartney.
Thank you to the staff at Hogarth during these pandemic months, for taking care of her during her transitional and long-term care that we were unable to be a part of.
Following Irene's wishes cremation has taken place, and a private interment has been scheduled.
If so desired, donations in honour of Irene may be made to a charity of your choice.
