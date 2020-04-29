Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Hugar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Hugar


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Hugar Obituary


August 15, 1925 – April 25, 2020

It is with profound sadness that the family of Irene Ann Hugar (née Silvey) announces her passing on April 25, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor long-term care home, at the age of 94.

Irene was born in 1925 in Cel'ovce, Czechoslovakia - modern-day eastern Slovakia. She came to Canada with her parents as an infant, who settled in the East End of Fort William, and she became the oldest of 5 Silvey siblings.

Irene married her husband Nicholas Hugar in 1943, and they celebrated 69 wedded years together, until his passing in late 2012, and had two daughters - Judy and Janet.

Irene worked for numerous years at Westmount Hospital in administration, and spent many years as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Slovak Legion. Baba's traditional eastern European dishes were always well received. She enjoyed golfing as a member of Chapples Golf Course, and also loved her bridge groups, bingo, and playing the dice game with friends and family.

Irene and Nick enjoyed spending many winters in Harlingen, Texas, often ending the day with her favourite beer and Clamato. She was a strong willed lady, filled with energy and determination, right up until the end.

Irene is survived by her daughter Janet McCartney, grandchildren Jeff Dubois (Melissa Holmes), Breanne Smith, Brandon Smith (Ryleigh), great grandchildren Mathey Miller and Carys Smith, sister Ann Craib (Stan), sister Mary Fryer (Ken), brother John Silvey (Margaret), sister-in-law Sandra Silvey, and son-in-law Brian Dubois, along with numerous other relatives. She is predeceased by her husband Nicholas Hugar, daughter Judy Dubois, infant son at birth in 1950, infant grandson Jeremy, brother Peter Silvey, father John Silvey, mother Anna Fellegi and stepfather Mike Fellegi, and son-in-law Jim McCartney.

Thank you to the staff at Hogarth during these pandemic months, for taking care of her during her transitional and long-term care that we were unable to be a part of.

Following Irene's wishes cremation has taken place, and a private interment has been scheduled.

If so desired, donations in honour of Irene may be made to a charity of your choice.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -