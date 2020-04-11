|
|
She watched over us
as we learned to crawl;
she held our hands as
we stumbled trying to walk; she encouraged and
supported us
as we struggled to swim;
she was our mother.
On April 6 we tenderly kissed Irene Mary Kruzick, for the last time. Now it was our turn to support and comfort her. Irene lived her life to the fullest. She rose to meet every challenge and she climbed every mountain she faced. Born as the fourth child to Mary and Jack Micetick and raised in the small town of Armstrong, she grew and thrived and when her mother Mary suddenly passed away; Irene, now at the age of twelve took on the task of caring for her father and eight siblings. Their devoted love for her is a tribute to her care. At the tender age of 18 Irene left Armstrong and set out for the bright lights of Port Arthur, where she supported the war effort as ‘Rosie the Riveter' at Canada Car. She often spoke fondly of her time in the plant and her keen ability to rivet the ribs of the plane wings. She did so well she was soon promoted to quality control. It was during this time Irene met her life long partner Walter Kruzick. Shortly after they wed, the decision was made to return to Armstrong where they renovated and opened “Armstrong General Merchant”, a store that for years met the needs of the population of Armstrong and surrounding area. Walter generally spent his day working as the butcher while Irene took on the handling of the rest of the daily enterprise. Irene and Walter were blessed with four children, Jackie, (Grieve, husband Ken) Norma (Chataway, husband Bob), Donald (Partner Karen) and Barry (wife Lori). She is survived by her brother, Frank Mitchel (wife Esme), 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was a keen cribbage player and she enjoyed sharing her love for the game by teaching it to all her grandchildren. Irene was happiest surrounded by family and friends or on her daily walks, no matter what the season. Cremation has taken place and the family has decided to celebrate Irene's life at a later date when everyone can come together safely. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay,
Good night Irene
we'll see you in our dreams.
Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com