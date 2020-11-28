Mrs. Irene Lyyli Dack (Isotalo), age 89 years, a life long resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at Bethammi Nursing Home on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. Born on January 8, 1931 in Port Arthur. She was employed for many years at both Eaton's and Sears. After retirement she did volunteer work in the Gift Shop at St. Joseph's Hospital. Irene's interests and hobbies were many. Known to some as The Mitten Lady, she spent countless hours knitting mittens for both children and adults which her niece Paula gave out at Halloween just before the onslaught of winter. Every springtime her beloved garden was a vision of colour and beauty which she meticulously cared for. If you enjoy a good card game, Irene was a snap of an opponent, just ask her best friend Audrey Jackson. No slouch in the kitchen either, she conjured up a crackerjack roast and Yorkshire Pudding and no birthday was complete without the traditional angel food cake. Next time you see the colour blue smile a little smile for Irene, it was her favourite colour. Always ready to lend a helping hand, kind and generous with a vibrant personality and a ready laugh she will be missed. Survived by sons Douglas (Janice) and James (Beverley), daughter-in-law Cherilyn, grandchildren Shannon (Davin), Brian, William (Britney), Stephen, Robert, Connor and Taylor. Great grandchildren Carter and Zachary, sister Shirley Hacquoil, brother Walter Isotalo (Carolyn), life long friend Audrey Jackson and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by husband Roy, son Gary and parents Ensio and Lyyli. Special thanks to the 2nd floor staff and friends at Bethammi for their kindness and care. You made her last five years very comfortable. A memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be appreciated.





Rest in peace.



Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com