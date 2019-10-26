|
|
Irene Mary Lougheed, at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, with her husband (Allan) by her side. Irene will be missed by Allan, her loving husband of 64 years, and her two sons Jeffrey (Sheila) of Peace River, Alberta and Martin (Janet) of Whitby, Ontario. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Robert (Sasha) of Calgary, Laura of Calgary, Fraser (Caitlin) of Oshawa, Allison of Toronto and Graham of Toronto, 4 step grandchildren, Wesley, Lindsay, Jayme, and Geoffrey of Alberta, and 10 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her brother Rene Asselin and his wife Bev of Thunder Bay as well as her many nieces, nephews and friends. Irene was pre-deceased by her parents David and Albertine Asselin of Sleeman, Ontario, her two sisters Lola and Rose, as well as her five brothers Dona, Roland, Leo, Edward and Sid. Irene will always be remembered for her sense of humour and determination. Irene loved to entertain and cook for family and friends. She also had a love for curling and later developed a passion for duplicate bridge where she went on to became a Life Master. She enjoyed travelling with Allan, while adventuring on many European vacations and cruises together.
We would like to thank the staff at the Thunder Bay Cancer Clinic and Renal Unit for their compassionate care in looking after Irene for the past 5 years.
A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date.
If so desired, donations can be made in Irene's memory to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Renal Unit, or towards the charity of your choice.
