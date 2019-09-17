|
Miss Irene Ruth Rachael McIntosh, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with her family by her side.
Irene was a generous, kind, loving and spirit filled, supportive sister and friend. She had an unconditional devotional commitment to all and to many charitable causes.
Irene was born in North Bay, Ontario and raised in Kapuskasing, Ontario. She attended Diamond Jubilee Public School and then Kapuskasing District High School. She then graduated as a Licensed Certified Registered Nursing Assistant from the Ontario Department of Health and Training at Subury General in 1972. Irene worked at the North Bay Civic Hospital for many years, then in Toronto at the Orthopaedic and Arthritic Hospital, finally settling in Thunder Bay to be with her family, Mary and Tranquillo Fata.
She served as a Reader of The Word and Eucharistic Minister in every Parish she attended, starting at the Pro Cathedral in North Bay. Irene's most beloved calling in life which she cherished, was her relationship with Jesus. Her faith was her priority and He was often her only friend and confidant.
Irene will be greatly missed by her sister, Mary her husband Tranquillo Fata and brother Murray McIntosh (Remonda) of Cambridge, Ontario.
Predeceased by her parents, Allan Murray McIntosh and Ruth Jessie Evelyn McIntosh, grandparents George and Ruth Sturgeon and uncle, Reverend Father R.J Sturgeon.
We believe Irene is at peace now and has been completely made whole by Jesus Holy Name, Amen, Rest in Peace cherished sister.
Funeral services for the late Miss Irene McIntosh will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:30am in Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church celebrated by Father Victor DeGagne. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday Evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, with the Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00pm.
Donations may be made to the Thunder Bay House of Prayer; Society of St. Vincent de Paul; St. Andrew's Dew Drop Inn or charity of your choice.
