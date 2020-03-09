Home

Irene Tapak

Irene Tapak Obituary

Irene passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2020. It is with great sadness we have lost a loving mother, mother in law, gramma and great gramma. Irene was born on February 17, 1929 to Robert and Ada Martyn and recently celebrated her 91st birthday. She met the love of her life, John Tapak, and married him on May 5th. Together they spent many years enjoying camping, travelling, casinos, bingos and nights at the Slovak Legion. Together they enjoyed loving and caring for all their children and grandchildren. Together they raised 5 children Sharon (Rick predeceased) Maracle, Gary (predeceased), Nancy, Diane (Egidio) Bisignano and Debbie (Ron) Komoski. Her greatest and most joyous memories were made spoiling and enjoying her grandchildren's sports and accomplishments. Grandchildren Jennifer (John) Lambert, Ricky Maracle, Tammy Tapak, Carrie Ann Tapak, Adam Bisignano, Amanda (Chris) Cherri, Gregory Komoski (Bryanne), Ashley Komoski (Tom) and Evan Komoski (Emily). Her great grandchildren Emma and Jack Lambert, Jessica and Alyssa Tapak, Ross Tapak, Jacob Komoski Veinot and Thomas Tronsen, Brooklyn Komoski and Henry Cherri. She loved them more then anything in her life. Survived by brothers Norm and Keith and sisters in law Gladys, Eleanor and Sheila. Predeceased by parents Robert and Ada, her loving husband John, son Gary, sisters Flora Gaudreau, Margaret Goodchild, Kathleen Nesbitt, brothers Daniel, William, Harold, Duncan and Jake. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Church on Friday March 13th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. If friends desire, memorials to a Charity of One's Choice would be appreciated.

Irene Tapak will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

