Irene Winslow headed off on her next great adventure on January 26, 2020, in her one hundredth year. She was born on December 6, 1920 in Fort William to Edna and Louis Waite. She is a graduate of Fort William Collegiate Institute and followed that with a year at Normal School in North Bay which led to a twenty-seven year teaching career. She was married to Alfred Winslow in 1942 and they lived most of their lives in the rural townships of O'Connor, Marks, and Oliver-Paipoonge. She lived the last nine years in the City of Thunder Bay. Irene was involved in many community activities throughout her life and was a determined, one-of-a-kind woman. Some of her accomplishments include, with help from others, the founding of Country Crafts in Kakabeka Falls, the organization of Rural 60 Plus where she was active for 25 years and was a life member, and the founding of Kaybee Seniors Apartments of which she was a director for 20 years. She was a regular exhibitor at Hymers Fall Fair and was on the board of directors for many years. For these activities and others, she received several awards including Senior of the Year award from Oliver-Paipoonge, and an award for community service from Ontario Ministry of Community and Social Services. Irene loved to swim and travel and made trips to Australia/New Zealand, the Caribbean, Egypt, East Africa and Britain to name a few. One trip took her completely around the world with stops in many exotic places. She and Alfred spent several winters in Apache Junction, Arizona which felt like a second home to her. Everyone who knew Irene was aware of her creative and artistic abilities. Her many hobbies included painting, carving, stained glass, copper enameling, lapidary, jewelry, and the fibre arts of knitting, spinning, weaving, and dyeing. She also found time to author a book, "That Reminds Me". She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Dan and Heather Winslow of Illinois, USA; Barb and Mike Zettek of Kakabeka Falls; Bev and Tim Burnell of Scotland; Hugh and Adele Winslow of Tasmania, Australia; and Patty and Len Roy of Kakabeka Falls. She has ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren scattered around the world. Irene will also be missed by friend Terry Trusdale. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 70 years in 2012 and her only sibling, Lorna, in childhood. Special thanks from the family go out to those who helped Irene through her final years: friends at Glengowan Place, the staff at Glacier Ridge and also the staffs at TBRHSC and St Joseph's Hospital. At Irene's request cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.Online condolences may be made through
