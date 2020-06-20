Iris Sidlar

Sept. 1929 – June 2020



Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 18, 2020. She was born in Fort William to Pauline and John Slyk. Mom married Orist and spent many happy years together until his passing in 1996. She enjoyed many things, with her flower gardens being very special to her. Cross country skiing was also something she enjoyed with her cousin Helen Lavender. She is also survived by her son Jim (Pat), daughter Sue, grandchildren Kevin and Kate and cousin Helen Lavender. She will be forever in our hearts and missed dearly by all who knew her. A special thanks to Pinewood Court and their excellent care. Thank you to all the Sandpiper staff and Dr. Klaussen for amazing care. There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the hospital cardiac fund.