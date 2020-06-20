Iris Sidlar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sept. 1929 – June 2020
Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 18, 2020. She was born in Fort William to Pauline and John Slyk. Mom married Orist and spent many happy years together until his passing in 1996. She enjoyed many things, with her flower gardens being very special to her. Cross country skiing was also something she enjoyed with her cousin Helen Lavender. She is also survived by her son Jim (Pat), daughter Sue, grandchildren Kevin and Kate and cousin Helen Lavender. She will be forever in our hearts and missed dearly by all who knew her. A special thanks to Pinewood Court and their excellent care. Thank you to all the Sandpiper staff and Dr. Klaussen for amazing care. There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the hospital cardiac fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved