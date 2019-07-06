|
Mrs. Irma Regina Beaucage (McCallum), age 87 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Irma was born in Fort William on November 6, 1931 and was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School and worked at various businesses, retiring as a school crossing guard for Pine Street School. She was an avid bowler and her home and family were her main interests. Irma always loved to cook and bake for her large family. On many occasions, in their younger years, Irma and her husband Jack would holiday aboard cruise ships, vacation in Las Vegas and take trips across the boarder to Grand Portage Lodge and Casino. Irma also loved to watch the Toronto Blue Jays on television and could not be disturbed when she was watching them play. Irma was a member of the Corpus Christi C.W.L. and the Women of the Moose Chapter 1212.
Irma is survived by her children Dwight (Evelyn) of Bowmanville, Dale, Michele, Norina Soptiuck (Steven) of Pinewood, Bill (Marlo), and Nadine (Dave) of Kitchener; 10 grandchildren Danielle, Stephanie, Michael, Peter-John, Zachary, Steven, Brittany, Kallem, Brysen and Rachel; 4 great grandchildren, Quinn, Hudson, Maya, and Anabelle.
She was predeceased by her late husband John (Jack) Beaucage, parents Maisie and Stephen McCallum; and twin siblings, Edith and Edward.
The family would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Mary Valente who took care of Mom and always had her best interests at heart. Also, to Arlene Nippard of McKellar Place, thank you for always keeping an eye out for Mom and staying in constant contact with Bill. Your patience and dedication towards the care and best interests of Mom will not be forgotten.
Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will take place in St. Andrew's Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society, St. Joseph's Hospice, Dew Drop Inn, and or the Shelter House would be greatly appreciated.