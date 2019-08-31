|
Mrs. Irma Kuismin, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away Aug. 24th, 2019 in St. Joseph Hospital in her 89th year. Born in Iisalmi, Finland July 8th, 1930 and later immigrated to Canada. Irma worked as a housewife her whole life. Irma is survived by her husband, Toivo, daughter-in-law, Cindy, grandchildren Eliisa and Rauli, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her son, Reijo. She was a member of Hilldale Lutheran Church. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Hilldale Lutheran Church would be appreciated.Memorial T.B.A.Online condolences
may be made
through www.nwfainc.com