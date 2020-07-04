

NovembeR 14, 1931

– June 25, 2020



Irma Margaret Dryherb (nee Kuorikoski) (88), beloved wife of Michael (Mike) Dryherb, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on June 25, 2020. Irma was born November 14, 1931, in Nipigon, Ont. to Uuno and Toini Kuorikoski. In her early 20's, she met Mike, who became the love of her life and after a whirlwind romance, followed him back to his roots in Saskatchewan, living in various communities throughout the province. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved her family deeply and was a good friend to many. Living in the country by Aberdeen, SK., she enjoyed her 21 years as a Sears cafeteria employee in Saskatoon where she made many lifelong friends; it was evident that she was greatly loved by them as they continued to maintain their relationships into retirement. Irma and Mike retired to BlaineLake, SK. and later moved to Saskatoon where she resided until her passing at Samaritan Place. Irma's faith sustained her to the end. She loved the Word of God and always took every opportunity to share it with those she met. She was predeceased by her parents, Uuno and Toini Kuorikoski, sister Iris Hurd and great-granddaughter Brielle Wruck. Irma will be lovingly remembered by her husband Mike, who together would have celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on July 15, 2020; their children Joan (Rob) Ritchie of Moose Jaw, SK., Cindy (Terry) Wruck of Saskatoon, SK., Dale (Sheila) Dryherb of Grande Prairie, AB., and Leanne (Darcy) Gust of Lethbridge, AB.; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Warpula, and brother, Leonard Kuorikoski, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Irma was a great cook and worked in the food industry throughout her working years; she enjoyed writing and reading as pastimes. She loved the glitz and glamour of the movie industry and enjoyed watching movies, but the highlight of her life were the special times she shared with her sister Iris when they were together in either Ontario or Saskatchewan. They were known to gab the whole night long. Her grandchildren were also a great joy to her. Our family remembrances are many, but our confidence and joy is in knowing that she is with the Lord, free of pain and dancing on the streets of gold in heaven with all the loved ones that have gone before her. Due to current pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.