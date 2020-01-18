|
Irma passed away peacefully in her sleep at 90 years of age on January 11, 2020 in her room in long-term care at Manitouwadge Hospital.
Irma was predeceased by her husband Henry Passi, who passed away in 1996. She is survived by her two sons David and Donald, her five grandchildren – Maija, Morgan, Hannah, Luke and Joey – and her six great grandchildren – Mieke, Aarikka, Killian, Daniel, Emma and Elena.
Mom was a long-standing resident of Manitouwadge, and contributed to her community in a variety of ways. She actively volunteered for the and served for many years in her local United Church. As a young mother with both boys playing hockey she was a rowdy fan with a very loud cowbell to stir up the crowd. Mom and Dad also enjoyed numerous years on the lake in Barbers Bay, Timmins, with the great friends they had there. In later years she was an avid golfer, curler and cross-country skier.
Many remember Mom for her cheerful spirit, her sparky sense of humour, faith in Christ, and her compassionate care for others. Many will also be able to relate to her Finnish “sisu” - AKA - a unique Finnish concept ... a special strength and persistent determination and resolve to continue and overcome in the moment of adversity. An almost magical quality of stamina, perseverance, courage, and determination held in reserve for hard times. The Finnish spirit!
Just as Irma served so many over the years, she in turn received so much loving care and help from others during the last years of her life after suffering a major stroke. Our family cannot express enough appreciation for her faithful friends who spent time with her and helped her during that period of her life. We are very grateful too for the excellent professional and compassionate care Irma received from the staff at Manitouwadge Hospital during her time there.
At Mom's request, cremation has taken place, with a Celebration of Life planned for a later date in Manitouwadge, along with the burial of her ashes at the gravesite of her beloved husband Henry in Timmins.
Mom was well-known for her giving nature, good deeds and her service to others. In her memory, the family asks that you celebrate her life either by making a donation to a charity of your choice or by performing a random act of kindness. That would put a smile on Mom's face.