Peacefully on Tuesday July 23rd, 2019 at approximately 10pm, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Center after a courageous battle with cancer at age 74. Irma was born in Dauphin, MB on March 7th, 1945. Irma leaves behind her son Aaron Churchill and daughter Kimberley Churchill, grandchildren: Graham Regush Churchill, Brandon Lambert, Desiray Sawler and her husband Justin Sawler, Matthew Churchill and his wife Krystyna Churchill, along with great grandchildren Brooke-Lynn Churchill and Layla-Belle Churchill. Also cherishing Irma's memory is her sister Lena Ducharme, brother Amede Garneau, and sister-in-law Lorraine Palmer and their respective families. Irma also leaves behind a large number of close friends including Jennifer Sportak, Brenda Mason, and Ethel Gammon along with coworkers, and other loved ones that she had adopted as her family. Irma is predeceased by her husband Harvey Churchill and her parents Victor Garneau and Josette Pelletier. Irma, as anyone who knew her would agree, was an extremely strong and determined woman who began her early life working a job to help support her family and children at a time when it wasn't the easiest for a woman in the workforce. Later in her life, she decided to pursue her education and ended up completing a Bachelor of Social Work which she used to obtain her position at Alpha Court where she retired in 2012. Irma took her experience, determination, and strength and decided to apply these attributes to help her community by becoming a band Councillor for Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation. Over the years, she worked very closely with Chief White Cloud, fellow Councillors and Quentin Snider who she had grown to love and respect, fostering many new projects and developments leading to many accomplishments and achievements for the band and the members. There will be a celebration of life at the Victoria Inn on August 3rd 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.Online condolences
