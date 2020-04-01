|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irmgard Busch. On line condolences at:
Our beloved Mutti, Oma, & SuperOma, age 96 years, drifted away peacefully in her sleep on March 29, 2020 with her daughter by her side.
Irmgard was born in Duisburg, Germany in 1923. She married her forever love, Heinz, in 1944. Together with their two children, they immigrated to Canada in 1960 to begin a new and exciting adventure. Thunder Bay was home for the remainder of their days.
After retirement, Irmgard and Heinz spent many happy years travelling and seeing the world. They enjoyed the fruits of their labour and truly lived life to the fullest through their golden years. Their love for one another and their life together has been an incredible example for all of us who carry on their legacy. Until the day he died, Heinz would say “Look at my beautiful girl”, and that, she truly was.
Anybody that knew her will remember Irmgard for her strength, her energy, and a feisty nature that was so very entertaining. A true character, she shot from the hip, said it like it was, and always got what she wanted. Pair this with the kindest of hearts and a compassionate giving nature, and you have the picture of a truly amazing and unforgettable lady. It was her goal to teach us all to be strong; we will do our best to follow in her footsteps.
Irmgard is recently predeceased by her loving husband Heinz, and her sister (and best friend) Edith Rosenfeld. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Angelika (Skip), and her son Peter. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren have been so fortunate to have had Oma in our lives for so many years; a privilege for which we will be forever grateful. A sister and brother-in-law overseas, as well as several nephews and nieces, our family will never forget her love, her wisdom, and her beautiful smile.
A small family gathering will be planned, and interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. If friends so desire, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
