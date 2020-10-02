1/1
Irvin Peter Pitchigabo-Wigwas
Uncle Tack

October 26, 1940 –
September 30, 2020

It is with great respect we announce the passing of Uncle Tack, the Hereditary Chief of the Mang Clan of Lake Nipigon. He grew up living a traditional lifestyle, hunting, fishing and trapping on the land. Tack was a hard worker and at a young age suffered an unfortunate accident that ended is working career, he then dedicated the rest of his life to his family.

As long as the rivers flow Uncle Tack's memory will continue to live on. This man has touched so many hearts during his time here. His lessons that he has given will forever live on. Whether he taught you humility, a teaching he shared with his family, or the act of kindness a teaching he gave to so many that have encountered him, we say Miigwetch.

Peter is predeceased by his parents, Martina and Paul Wigwas; aunts, Alice, Susan and Isabelle; siblings, Madeline (Fox), Lena (Leonard), Theresa (Sunny), and Marie (Frank); along with nieces and nephews he held dear.

He is survived by sister Edna Wigwas and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and even great-great nieces and nephews. All who loved him like a Grandpa.

Family would like to send a special thanks to the TBRHSC, Superior North EMS Community Para-medicine and to St Elizabeth staff.

Visitation will be at Everest Waverley Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00pm. The wake will be held in Gull Bay on Saturday and Sunday. Burial will take place in Gull Bay Cemetery on Monday.

We ask that if you feel the need to donate in his honour please do so to the TBRHSC Northern Cancer Fund or the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
October 2, 2020
I picked up Peter many times over the years as a City Bus Driver , I always enjoyed seeing him , he
was a special man..My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Bob
Acquaintance
October 2, 2020
I remember your Uncle well. My he Rest In Peace!
Jo-Ann
Friend
October 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family.
I remember Peter from St. Joseph's Hospital, and his visits there. Peter was always polite and always had a smile. A nice man

Marija
Marija
Acquaintance
