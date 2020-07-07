Peacefully at Pioneer Ridge Long Term Care on Thursday June 25th, 2020 at the age of 81. Isabel is survived by her sons Dan Vance, Darryl (Tanja) Vance, Darren Vance and grandchildren Nick, Rhonda, Ryan, Mason, and Isabella. She was predeceased by her husband David; parents William and Constance Rudge; sister Anne Rudge, brother Frank Rudge, and daughter-in-law Liliane Vance. She will be missed by brother Paul (Ellie) and sister-in-law Donna Rudge. Isabel was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends.



Isabel was born in Toronto, Ontario on January 18, 1939. She held a variety of jobs, including selling pianos and driving buses for the TTC, but she really found her calling as manager of the seed department for White Rose Nurseries. Isabel always loved gardening and landscaping, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of seed taxonomy. As a single parent, Isabel was a selfless and courageous woman who always found a way to support her children. She was unapologetically proud of her boys and her grandchildren. When her children left home, she adopted Heidi, her beloved Corgi, and showered her with love and affection too. In retirement, Isabel enjoyed lounging with David and Heidi in their garage on Harvard Court, welcoming any and all neighbours to stop by and sit for a chat. Throughout her 10 year journey with dementia, Isabel stayed positive, offering big smiles and expressions of gratitude to her caregivers. Isabel's life is a lesson in perseverance and adapting to life's changing circumstances with grace and dignity.



A private Funeral Service will be held at Nisbett Funeral Home. Interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens will follow where she will be buried with her loving husband David. Isabel and her family would like to offer a special thank you to the kind staff at Pioneer Ridge in Thunder Bay for their exceptional care, compassion, and commitment throughout Isabel's stay. If desired, donations in memory of Isabel Smith may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.



Condolences may be left at

www.nisbettfuneralhome.com