|
|
Mr. Isadore (Issy) Vigliarolo, age 88 years, resident of Southview Roseview Manor, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019. Issy was born and educated in Port Arthur. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #5, as well as the Ontario Ironworkers Union. He was employed as an Ironworker until his retirement. In his earlier years he enjoyed family events and you could always find him strumming a guitar accompanying his wife Dixie while she played accordion singing many English and Italian tunes. He was loved by everyone who came in contact with him. Always a smile on his face when he greeted you. He will especially be missed by his two nieces Shirley Lecky and Julie Smilovic, who were his caregivers until the time of his passing. Issy is survived by his brother John, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Dixie, parents Antoinetta and Nicodemo, sisters Nancy, Rose, Madeline, Catherine and Josephine. A special thank you to the Staff at Roseview (Champlain) for all the love and care that was given to such a special man. Cremation has taken place. As per Isadore's wishes, no service will be held.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com