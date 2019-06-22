|
Mrs. Isobel Telford, age 81 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Monday, June 17, 2019 with her family by her side.
Isobel was born in Hamilton, Scotland on September 8, 1937 to Harry and Elizabeth Dick. Isobel married Gordon Telford September 22, 1962 and immigrated to Canada with their 2 children Brian and Lynn in 1975.
Isobel retired in 1992 after a long career with National Drugs and was very involved with The Eastern Star, The Lakehead Shriners' Ladies Club and the First Presbyterian Church.
Isobel is survived by her son Brian (Chizuru) Telford, daughter Lynn (Kevin) McCourt and grandchildren Devin and Elizabeth McCourt and Kaisei Telford, brother Harry (Betty) Dick of Hamilton, Scotland. Isobel was predeceased by her husband Gordon in 1997.
The family would like to thank all of her dearest friends that were a part of her life as well as Dr. Beaton, Dr. Kornder and the nursing staff on 2C at the TBRHSC for the compassionate care in Isobel's final days.
As per Isobel's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held in Sunset Memorial Gardens. If friends desire, donations in memory of Isobel to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.
