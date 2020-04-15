|
Mr. Italo (Louie) Del Nin, age 90 years, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Roseview. Italo was born in Canussio, Di Varmo in Provincia di Udine, Italy on May 7, 1929. Having lost his father as a young boy, he grew up quickly and helped support his family with the struggles of pre and post-war Italy. As a young man, he worked as a farm labourer until he immigrated to Canada in 1950, settling in Thunder Bay, Ontario where he lived the rest of his life.
Italo met Gail in 1959 and they were married in 1961, beginning their life together. Italo was a loving and devoted husband and father, and very supportive of his immediate and extended family. He encouraged his sons and grandson Matthew in their sporting and academic pursuits and was always present to watch them play and to celebrate their academic and life accomplishments. He was proud of the family home he helped build in 1963 and lived there until recent failing health required him to move into assisted living.
Italo worked as a mechanic at Lakehead Motors where he befriended both co-workers and customers, many of whom still remember him fondly. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports, especially hockey and his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs. He was passionate about gardening and frequently shared the bounty of his efforts with family and neighbours. A loyal Canadian, he remained very proud of his Italian heritage. He and Gail visited Italy (and neighbouring countries) many times over the years. Italo studied maps of his destinations with keen interest. On returning, he reviewed them in lengthy detail with family and friends, often highlighting a region's claims to fame and of course, Italy's contributions to cuisine, architecture, science and the arts. He and Gail even made a once-in-a-lifetime journey to Australia to visit their son Jeffrey. Later in life, their travels were considerably closer to home and they were particularly fond of visiting BC's Okanagan during wine season and escaping the cold winters with regular trips to Florida.
Italo will be sadly missed by his sons: Michael (Carmelina), Jeffrey (Rhea) and grandson Matthew. He was predeceased by his loving wife Gail, parents Giuseppe and Rosa Del Nin (Pestrin), and sisters Amelia, Yolanda, Maria, and Olga. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Daniel Ek who provided excellent care to Italo in his later life. Special thanks to Italo's "Royal Street family" for their friendship and support over the years, and the staff of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, St. Joseph's Care Group, Chartwell Arundel and Roseview for their care, support, and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation's "Our Hearts at Home" Cardiovascular Campaign.
Due to public health concerns, Funeral Services will be held privately for family on Friday, April 17, 2020 in the Chapel of the Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Ciaran Donnelly beginning at 2:00 p.m. Please visit https://venue.streamspot.com/d4be8b2e to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.