It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Ivy Alicia Hand (Osmond) on June 29, 2020, at the age of 82 years. Ivy passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice with loving family by her side. Ivy was born on June 3, 1938 in Seldom on Fogo Island, Newfoundland. She grew up on "The Rock" with her surviving siblings Effie (Martin) Humber of Corner Brook, Audrey (Cyril) Butler of Bonavista, Israel (Denise) Rowe of Deer Lake, and Lewis (Ada) Rowe of Cambridge ON. As a young adult Ivy travelled to many locations throughout central, northern, and eastern Canada before settling in Thunder Bay with her young family. This is where she met the love of her life Russell, in 1968. They were united in partnership in 1971, which began the journey of over 49 years of many wonderful shared experiences and ventures with much love and happiness. Ivy has left behind a void in their marriage that is greater than imaginable. Ivy was the center and the heart of our family. Our wife, momma, Nan, and Great Nan was God's gift that kept on giving. Ivy continuously gave unconditionally to helping family, friends, and even strangers she met along the way. She was always eager to respond to and meet everyone's needs, and there was never enough she could do for her girls, Juanitta (Harold) Elliott, Pauline Hovinmaki, Kadie (Dave) Chadwick, and Audrey (Doug) Pringle, expressing almost daily that she was the luckiest mom on earth to have all of us, along with Gerry Dark, who she always regarded as a fifth daughter. As her grandchildren arrived, first Michael, then Martti, Leah, Matti and Little Ivy each gave her renewed energy and overwhelming pride. They were the apple of her eye and remain so even though her grandchildren, Rory, and his stepbrother Raiden, eventually stole the spotlight. Her little "Rory Guy" sent her over the moon with joy, which could be seen by all who ever saw them together. Ivy's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren carry with them many memories of her loving devotion and kindness. She will forever be in their hearts. Ivy was a very talented lady who had a multi-faceted work life undertaking such roles as a dump truck driver, a cook at numerous eateries before managing a new KFC franchise and then moving on to run her own family restaurant. She assisted Russell with running his logging truck business, and then in later years joined him in one of their passions of starting the Trans Canada Flea Market, which ran from 1993 to 2004. On the closing of the market she continued to love running her "little store" and holding many yard sales. After a short stay at home she chose to re-enter the workforce cleaning various venues, primarily the offices at Dilico, where she loved her work and those she met along the way so much so that she did not retire until the young age of 74 years. Ivy is a fighter who battled numerous health issues and surgeries over the years, always bouncing back with resilience and advice to all to never give up. Her tenacity and grace have instilled in all who knew her to always be grateful. Ivy will forever be loved and remembered by her family, many in-laws including Vera Hand in Alberta, numerous nephews and nieces, and an abundance of friends and acquaintances who were fortunate to share in her life. Ivy was predeceased by her parents Alister and Lillian Rowe of Newfoundland, her mother-in-law Emily Hand, her sons-in-laws Larry Kelly and Rainer Hovinmaki, very best friends Margaret Boyce and Violet Piercy, brothers-in-laws Clarence Hand, Richard Hand, and Gary (Connie) Bartlett, and sisters-in-laws Stella (Gerry) Hand in Alberta, and Gwen (Garnet) Hand. Ivy has been cremated and in lieu of a funeral service her express wish was to have a drop-in for family and close friends. This come-and-go event will take place at one of her girl's homes located at 1436 Hamilton Avenue on Saturday, July 18, 2020 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph`s Hospice in Ivy's memory would be very much appreciated.





Online condolences may be made through

www.nwfainc.com