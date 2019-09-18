|
Mr. J. David Mackrell, age 81 years, resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed away peacefully on September 11th, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital. Born on August 16th, 1938 in England, he was raised and educated in Bolton and Liverpool, and attended The Bolton School for Boys. He was employed as a Manager for Transport Canada Marine, and retired at the age of 75 after 31 years of service. David enjoyed model trains, and was a member of the Thunder Bay Railway Historical Society. David is survived by his wife Beverley, his daughters Ashley (fiancé Martyn), Lara Hunter (Husband Tim), and Theresa Mackrell; his stepchildren Melody Lecuyer (husband Chris) & Tobias Scott, and 4 grandchildren, his brother Roger (wife Jackie), his sister Susan Seth, their children, and various cousins in England. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1 pm, on Friday September 20th at The Summit Church at 515 Syndicate Ave N. with Brian Whitfield officiating.Online condolences
