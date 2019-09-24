|
|
Surrounded by his loving family, Mr. Jack Adams, age 71 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 in hospital. Following Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation or a charity of your choice. Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com