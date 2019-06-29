Home

Jack Douglas Horton of Bobcaygeon, Ontario previously of Peterborough and Thunder Bay, passed away on Friday June 21, 2019 in his 96th year. Jack is predeceased by his wife Edna May of 70 years. He will be dearly missed by his daughters Susan (Jim) Torrance of Buckhorn, and Lynne Owen of Florida; Grand-daughters Erin, Jennifer, and Meghan; Great-Grandchildren Nile, Griffin, Vivian, Finnegan, and Fern; Brother Bob (Jean), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by grandson Colin Ness, son-in-law Doug Owen, brothers George and Bill, and parents Ruben and Edna. Jack was formerly a Thunder Bay Police officer, and a WWII Veteran serving in the Royal Canadian Navy. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Jack's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice through the funeral home. www.CommunityAlternative.ca

