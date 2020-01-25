|
We celebrate the life of John (Jack) James, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and loyal friend. He was married for 64 years to the love of his life, Florena James, who “went on ahead” six years ago. Surviving children are: Terry James (Mary), Jackie McPhee (Doug Weis), Joanne James (Rick Doering), Mary Kay Hosfield (Cliff). Cherished grandchildren: Peter (Carolynne), Natalie (Gord), Michael (Chrissy), Michael (Kelly), Matthew (Lilly), Jeffrey, Emily (Jake), Gemma (Gil), Leanne (Graeme) Kathleen (Francis), and Jennifer (Jon). Jack is survived by 17 great grandchildren: Mary, Simon, Bridget, Macy, James, Chloe, Ally, Mia, Archie, Reilly, Reagan, Grant, Abigail, Goldie-Jack, Gloria, Gulliver, and Gideon. Jack was predeceased by grandchildren Ryan and Katie, and son-in law Malcolm McPhee. Jack was born in Fort William ON, (Thunder Bay). He was the only child of Catherine and Edgar James. In his teen years he set records in track and field and was a skilled boxer, albeit in the featherweight division. During the war dad served in the RCAF in Canada, England, and Northern Europe. As a natural athlete, he was destined to be a successful builder of sport. Understanding how to achieve success from 1947 to 1959 he coached the Fort William Redskin Intermediate Football Club to ten consecutive city championships, six Western Canada titles, and in 1958 the Canadian Intermediate Football championship. When playing Dad made the touchdowns, 8 in one high school game, and as a coach he provided the motivation to succeed. The CFL recognized his efforts with a builders plaque award presented during the Grey Cup dinner in 1972. Football was not his only sport. He played, coached, and managed many junior hockey teams. When he wasn't coaching he was the referee. He was inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 1996. He was a part time regional scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs for twenty years. In Nelson B.C. dad was a driving force in the first hockey scholarship program in Canada by providing the Nelson Maple Leafs with players schooled at Notre Dame University. He served as President of the Nelson Maple Leafs and later President of the WIHL. In business he had a remarkable career at Palm Dairies. Starting as an office clerk in Fort William he went on to manage dairy plants in Nelson, Saskatoon, Edmonton, and Calgary. He was appointed President of Palm Dairies in 1980 and retired in 1987. He served as Chairman of the National Dairy Council in 1985. After retirement Jack and Florena spent winters in Arizona. Golfing was their primary activity. They also enjoyed many trips abroad sometimes as a couple and often with life long friends. Jack also succeeded as a father and grandfather. He provided supportive advice, generous assistance when needed, and was always available to discuss issues or problems over a cold Kokanee. He always enjoyed celebrating special occasions with his children and their families. Of course, this often involved a football or hockey game and firing up the BBQ ensuring a good meal together. Jack was a season ticket holder of both the Calgary Stampeders and the Flames and a member of the Calgary Golf and Country Club. Jack's family are forever thankful for the support and guidance he provided. Jack died peacefully on the morning of January 17. Cremation has occurred . The family would like to thank the staff on the Dover Wing of the Colonel Belcher Veterans Care for their care and compassion during the final four years of Jack's life. A special thanks to dad's private caregivers Marvin and Christine for their dedicated service to our father. Being the only child residing in Calgary, Mary Kay provided both mum and dad with devoted attention during their declining years. Her efforts are appreciated by all. At Jack's request there will not be a service. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame (219 May St. S. Thunder Bay, ON P7B 1B5). Photos, memories and condolences may be shared with family through www.evanjstrong.com