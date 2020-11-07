On Nov 3rd, 2020 with his granddaughter Nicole by his side, Jack left us to start his next chapter, joining the love of his life, Peggy. Born March 27, 1938, Jack resided in Fort William with his large family. His genuine care and compassion led him to pursue a nursing career at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital until he and Peggy purchased Parkview Motel in Upsala. There he volunteered as a first responder with St John Ambulance, while running the business and tending to his cockatiels and the dogs in the kennels, though his true K-9 love was for their Irish Wolf Hound Madie. Years later they returned to Thunder Bay and Jack resumed nursing at McKellar Hospital and later at TBRHSC. These days you could always find Jack on his daily walks around the Kam River Heritage Park or parked down there reading a good book. No matter where he was, what he was doing or who he was conversing with, Jack always had that warm genuine smile on a his face, greeting everyone he crossed paths with. Jack will be forever remembered by his brothers Bill, Doug, Sid, Moe and Brian, and by his sister Brenda; his sons Wayne (Karen), Mike (Joni), Larry, and Bill and by his daughter-in-law Petra. He will also be remembered by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends. Jack was predeceased by his wife Peggy, son John, brothers Vern, Walter, Frank and sisters Terry, Colleen and Lorraine. A private family memorial will take place to celebrate Jack's life. A special thank you to his amazing nurse Nicole and friend/PSW Leonora, your kindness and professionalism will always be remembered.