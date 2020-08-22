On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Jack (John) Reginald Smith, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully at age 97 years, just a few weeks short of his 98th birthday. Jack was born on August 26, 1922 in Fort William, Ontario to loving parents, John and Gertrude Smith. He had two sisters, Meryl Harris and Donelda Nixon. In 1940, Dad began his lifelong career with CPR, working in the Mechanical Department. At the start of WWII, Dad joined the Royal Canadian Navy and served on a Corvette as part of the North Atlantic Convoy Duty from 1942-43. From 1944-45, he served on a Cruiser attached to the British Fleet and also participated in the South Pacific Strike Force in the Far East. While proudly serving his country, Dad travelled to many parts of the world and made many lifelong friendships. When Jack returned from the War, he headed back to work at CPR in 1945 and continued there for almost 40 years, retiring as a Locomotive Engineer in 1983. In 1942, Dad took a road trip to Kenora, Ontario with some friends. It was there that he met a lovely young lady named Hellen Jean Ionson. Although Dad was only planning to stay for a few days, he was so smitten with Mom that he stayed for 2 weeks! The couple continued to write letters to one another while Dad was serving in the Navy during WWII. On September 4, 1948, Jean and Jack were married and happily celebrated almost 72 years together. Jack and Jean loved to travel the world, and they did. When their sons were young, they camped in tents across Canada and ensured that their boys understood the beauty and vastness of this country. They fished on Lake Igamac and many surrounding lakes. In later years, Jack and Jean studied French as well as Spanish at the College and then in Mexico. They travelled across the US, Mexico, Hawaii, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and sailed on many cruises in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. In later years, they spent their springs in Victoria, BC. They often shared stories with us of their experiences and we marvelled at all of the places they had seen and the interesting people they had met along the way. Jack was very active in community interests and was a lifelong member of First Wesley United Church, the Royal Canadian Legion, Slovak Branch, and the Royal Canadian Naval Association. Dad was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Kam attaining the Scottish Rite, 33 Degree. Up until November, 2019, Dad actively participated in the Remembrance Day Service marching at the Fort William Gardens, and later Dale helped Dad march along in his wheelchair. Dad also took part in the Colour Guard Service at his home at Isabella Place. As the years passed by, Jack and Jean settled into their new home at Isabella. It was there that they were reconnected with many former neighbours and participated in daily social activities. For over 30 years, they continued to join in the fun of a monthly dinner club with old friends. Dad loved family gatherings and dinners and outings to camp. He enjoyed great family feasts that Dale and Petra would prepare, whether at Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays or other holidays. As Dad's health began to decline, we would gather instead at Isabella Place. At one of our last Christmas dinners, we brought homemade turkey, Petra's perogies and cabbage rolls and all of the trimmings to Isabella Place for 16 family members and guests. Dad had the biggest smile on his face to be sitting at the head of the table surrounded by those who loved him. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Jean, his sons Dale (Petra), Allen (Roxanne); his grandchildren Trisha, Lindsay, Jennifer and great grandchildren Lauryn, Meagan, Austin, Natalie, Jayce and Cody, along with other nephews. He is also survived by his many devoted friends in the Lodge, Navy as well as at Isabella Place. Jack is predeceased by his parents and his sisters Meryl and Donelda.



Words cannot convey our thanks to those who have helped Dad to remain comfortable these past few years - you all provided Dad with quality care, genuine kindness and true compassion - to the staff at Isabella Place who always made an extraordinary effort to ensure that Dad was well cared for, to the staff at the Regional 2A, St. Joe's 5N and Pinewood - Blue Heron, who took such loving care of Dad in these past few months. When we asked Dad each day how he was doing, he'd always respond "100%!" with a big smile. You helped him feel safe and truly loved.



Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Dad's Life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to "Our Hearts At Home" Cardiovascular Campaign at the TBRHSC. On August 26th, which would have been Dad's 98th birthday, please carry out a random act of kindness in his memory.





In spirit, heart and memory, LOVE lives forever.



