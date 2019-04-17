|
Jack S. Granholm, age 86, of Thunder Bay, ON passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Southbridge Roseview. Born Jaakko Solomon Granholm on October 7, 1932 in Kauhajoki, Finland to his parents Alma and Uljas Granholm. Jack immigrated to Canada in 1953 at the age of 21. Jack was employed, for most of his working life, as a painter with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades - Local #1671. Jack met his wife Laila Panula and they were married for 47 years. He built his home where he and Laila raised their children Michele, Angela, David and Daniel. Jack was a hard worker who demonstrated that Finnish "sisu". He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, dancing, socializing and joking. In retirement, Jack could be seen golfing, cross-country skiing, walking around Boulevard Lake and spending time at Finmark. In later years, Jack enjoyed time and travel with his good friend Hilda to Florida and Hawaii; time at camp and dancing. Jack will be missed by his children Michele (Paul) of Rothesay, NB; Angela (Kris) of Thunder Bay; Daniel (Jaime) of Thunder Bay and grandchildren Sara, Christine and Luke. Jack is survived by his twin sister, Rauha, and sister, Katri, in Finland and other relatives. Jack was predeceased by his wife Laila, son David, parents Alma and Uljas, siblings Frans, Kalle, Hugo, Uuno, Anna-Liisa and Paavo. As per Jacks' wishes, cremation has taken place. A private burial service will occur at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. A gathering to celebrate Jack's life will take place at the Scandinavian House on Saturday, May 18th from 1pm-3pm. If family or friends desire, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Jack.Online condolences
