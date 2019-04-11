Home

Jack Skuta

Jack Skuta In Memoriam

NOV 11/49 - APRIL 11/03

Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartaches
When someone speaks your name
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent the tears that fall
Living our hearts without you
Is the hardest part of all
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you
The special years will not return
When we were all together
But with the love within our hearts
You will walk with us forever.

“Forever in our hearts.”
Love Tracy and Family
