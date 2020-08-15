Mr. Jack Walsh, age 91 years passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, Nova Scotia. Jack was born and raised in Port Arthur, Ontario. He was in the Canadian Armed Forces for 24 years and served in a variety of locations. After completing his service in 1972, Jack and his wife Georgie returned to Thunder Bay in NW Ontario to be closer to family. In 1991, they moved to the Annapolis Valley, to settle in and enjoy retirement. Jack was a strong, quiet man with a dry sense of humour. He had many interests and hobbies through the years including RV'ing throughout Northern Ontario and the Maritimes visiting family; photography, gardening and making beautiful stained glass before his eyesight deteriorated due to macular degeneration. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Thunder Bay, Ont. and was an active member of the United Baptist Church in Morristown. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Georgie Earline (Fletcher) Walsh, grandchildren Dustin, Melissa and Nicolas; and 2 great-grandchildren; sister Edna Irwin and brother Ernie (Verna) Barrie of Thunder Bay, Ont.; sister Brenda (Gary) Pelkie of Bramalea, Ont.; brother-in-law, Elroy Fletcher of Moncton, N.B.; and many nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his parents, Winnifred and Bill Barrie; his son, Lawrence “Larry” Walsh; brothers, Bill Walsh, Frank Walsh, Brian Barrie; sisters Joan Petruk, Edythe Magus and Gloria Carlson. In respect of Covid-19, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate memorial donations to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind or Diabetes Canada.