Jackie Beebe born Jacqueline Bailey, on September 5, 1940, in Fort William (Thunder Bay) passed on June 19, 2020 peacefully in her home. Her son Sean Beebe and her partner David McDonald were by her side.



Jackie grew up on Bailey Avenue in Westfort, Ontario. Bailey Avenue is named after Jackie's father and his brothers who were known as the “The Brickyard Baileys”: English immigrants who established a brick yard on the street corner. Each brother would also build his home on Bailey Avenue creating the interconnected Bailey neighborhood from which Jackie originated.



Jackie is survived by her son Sean Beebe locally and two daughters Sheralee and Karen who live in San Francisco and Liverpool respectively. A limited edition Granddaughter, Sophie Perault of Montreal, also grieves her passing with husband Marco and her two children Grace and Antonio. Jackie's Husband Arnold Beebe remarried and lives in Sioux Lookout Ontario.



One of six children born to Anne Yurkoski and Frank Bailey, Jackie is predeceased by her sister Margaret Smith, while Linda Wilson and Brothers Jimmy, Robert (Beettle) and Patrick are all thriving. The Bailey Family were members of St. Agnes Catholic Church where Jackie was baptized and later married. She attended St. Patrick's High School which she left to work at Lorna Dune Restaurant on Victoria Avenue. Jackie married Arnold Beebe of Twin City Crossroads on September 6, 1958. One year later, a daughter was born on her 19th birthday. It's interesting to note that Jackie, her father and first daughter all share that September 5th birth date.



As newlyweds, Jackie and Arnold lived in Winnipeg, Manitoba while Arnold apprenticed as a machinist. Canadian National Railways placed Arnold in Sioux Lookout and the young family settled in their 4th Avenue home. Jackie was a good mom, wife as well as a devoted homemaker. Our Mom tirelessly supported our Dad in both his political and business aspirations. For a time, she was Sioux Lookout's First Lady while Arnold was Mayor. During this time, Jackie was engaged in a number of community service projects and she held a position on the Sioux Lookout Library board.



Jackie had flair, she loved colour and expressed her creativity through drawing, sewing, fashion, decorating and gourmet cooking. Meticulous with a critical eye, she became an accomplished seamstress/tailor, making many admired garments and costumes for herself and family. Jackie carried on the family tradition of making perogies and cabbage rolls from her mother's Ukrainian heritage and shared this skill with many. Jackie had a great sense of humour, liked to laugh and to make others laugh too. She was known for her repertoire of jokes that often incorporated outrageous acting and props.



While married, Jackie attracted many good friends in Sioux Lookout with her husband Arnold. Their active social life involved dinner groups, boating, fishing, camping, travel and curling bonspiel. Together, Jackie, Arnold and family hand built an incredible log home on Neepawa Island, an ambitious project that took decades. Jackie undertook the painstaking task of scribing each of the logs to ensure that they fit tightly together. She also kept construction moving by making sure all workers were well fed and happy.



Though she was a stay at home mom, Jackie's impact was felt in her greater community. She fostered many indigenous children, loving and caring for them as her own. Inspired by this experience she studied “Early Childhood Education” distantly through Lakehead University and Confederation College. She was employed by and eventually headed a private nursery school and remained active in the care of children until she retired.



Jackie moved back to Thunder Bay Ontario in 1990, where she purchased a home on McPherson Street in Thunder Bay's East end. Jackie met her long time partner David McDonald and together they created a lovely home, garden and property. They enjoyed retirement together and were passionate about antiquing. Jackie was a good researcher and had an eye for spotting old collectibles. Along with Dave and his great skill as a builder, they enjoyed the antique trade and the restoration of her home. Dave's daughters (Doreen, Holly and Irene) included Jackie as part of their extended family.



Jackie would have turned 80 on September 5th. Sadly, the Covid pandemic contributed to stressful living for Jackie and prevented the family from gathering to be with her. Covid permitting there will be a memorial with family and friends in both Sioux Lookout/Hudson area and Thunder Bay. Rest In Peace.



