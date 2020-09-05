The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays have lost their #1 fan. In the early morning hours of August 27, 2020, Jackson (Jack) Edward Little passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Jack was born on June 1, 1941 in Port Arthur, Ontario. He grew up in Terrace Bay, Ontario. Over the years, Jack lived in both Thunder Bay and the Toronto area. For the last three years he lived in Nolalu, Ontario. Jack was known as a Mr. Fix-it. He was a "Jack of all trades" He had a special talent to repair and build many things. He liked to know how things "ticked". He was employed for several years, in maintenance, at Dawson Properties; retiring at the age of 65. Jack was a huge sports fan. When going to his house, the tv was usually on and a game was on the screen. He loved owning a few PVR's so he could record several games at once and not miss a game. He was a very kind and gentle man; that anyone could sit and chat with. His coffee pot was always on. He was affectionately known to many as Papa Jack. He enjoyed camping, fishing and exploring various lakes in the surrounding areas. Jack was a "dog person". His dogs held a special place in his heart. He loved his dogs, other people's dogs and enjoyed spoiling them all. He will be sadly missed by his 4 children; Cindy (Mitch) Michaud, Todd (Sherri) Little, Corinne (David) Linklater and Trevor Little; his 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Also surviving are his siblings: Bill (Carol) Little, Mary Ellen (Henry) Stuart and Perry (Carol) Little and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John Pearson "Jack" Little & Margaret Mary "Corinne" Little and former wife/ lifelong friend Theresa Finholm. The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Probizanski, the St. Elizabeth Health Care team, Don Hutchinson and VON services for their amazing care and support. As per Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made to the Humane Society.





