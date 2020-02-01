Home

Jacqueline Boucher Obituary

It is with heavy sorrow we announce the sudden passing of Ms. Jacqueline Boucher on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, at the age of 63 years.

Jackie was born in Ignace, Ontario on October 26, 1956. During Jackie's younger years, she worked as a seedling bundler for tree planters and helped a family friend run a kitchen at the West Hotel.

Jackie leaves behind her 2 sons Joe (Michelle) and Clayton; 4 beautiful grandchildren Courtney (Kylan), Krystian, Lily and Kendyll; sister Merna; brothers Eddie (Cam) and Gordie (Sandy); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Margaret; brother Roy and sisters Jane, Nancy and Eileen.

The family of Jackie Boucher would like to extend a special thank you to the TBRHSC Renal Staff, Dr. Exely and the Emergency Doctors for all of their care during Jackie's illness.

Prayers for Jackie will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Jackie to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation - Renal Department would be greatly appreciated.

