It is with great sadness the family of Jacqueline Emily Simmonds – Hebert age 41 years, announces her unexpected passing on March 12, 2019. Jacqueline was born September 16, 1977 in Thunder Bay, Ontario to Lois (McKay) and Lorne Simmonds. Throughout her life, Jacqueline had an effortless ability to light up a room with her contagious smile and free spirit. It was easy to tell when she entered a room as she was always singing at the top of her lungs and dancing to her own rhythm. With Jacqueline one could always feel her warmth, resilience and genuine being. She surrounded herself with friends whom loved her whole heartedly and in return she loved them fiercely. The greatest joys of her life were her three children, who she loved more than anything. In her later years, Jacqueline suffered from addiction; a disease she battled day-to-day with perseverance. She was a tenacious, persistent fighter, who lived every day with strength and love. Jacqueline will forever be remembered by her determination and courage. She leaves her memory to her husband Todd Hebert, her children Shastyn, Dezmond and Kash, mother Lois Simmonds, mother-in-law Gail Hebert, sisters Glenda Bruyere (Curtis), Samantha Olsen (Eric) and sister-in-law Michelle Waibel (Brian). Jacqueline was predeceased by her father Lorne Simmonds and father-in-law Louis Hebert. The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said and never explained. Jacqueline will be truly missed and never forgotten. Funeral Services will be held on March 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court St. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Teen and Adult Challenge- Hope House. Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com