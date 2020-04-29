Home

Jacqueline Lavigne (Turpin/Groulx) passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on April 27, 2020.
Born in Quebec, she was a long-time resident of Thunder Bay. She enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing and traveling.
She is survived by her children Alain Groulx (Toronto), Christine Libiak and Andre Groulx (Diane), as well as grandchildren: Dawn Groulx, Ryan Libiak, Eric Groulx and Kevin Groulx and 5 great grandchildren. Predeceased by first husband Ermond (1980), second husband Omer (2010), her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

