In her 75th year, Jacqueline Lea Miles of Thunder Bay, ON, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 2, 2020, after a brief stay at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. She was born in Port Arthur on February 17, 1945.



Jacqueline cherished her two boys and her goal was to raise them well with unconditional love. Jacqueline enjoyed her evenings out 5 pin bowling at the Galaxy Lanes playing both teams and single events, singles night dances at the Labour Centre, knitting and crocheting blankets and doilies, big puzzles, playing crib with her mom and reading books (100 in one year - personal accomplishment).



Survived by her two sons Rodney (Kendra) Martin and Richard (Andrea) Martin; grandchildren Krystal (Amber), Jeremy, Callie and Cailin; great grandchildren Lucas and Mikayla and goddaughter Julia. Also surviving are siblings Robert (Diane) Miles, Norman (Cyndy) Miles and Diane Miles. Predeceased by her brothers Roger (2004) and Lawrence (in infancy) and her loving mother Rita Miles (2017).



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Jenkens Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A Graveside Service for Jacqueline Miles will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Special thanks to the team of Doctors and the amazing Nursing staff of unit 2A at the TBRHSC for their wonderful and compassionate care. Thank you to her friend Helen Jimoh for helping with some of Jacqueline's day to day running around and being her good friend all these years.





On line condolences at:

www.jenkens-funeral.ca