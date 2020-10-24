Mrs. Jacqueline Lindsay Halls, age 79 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Jackie was born in Winnipeg, MB on January 27, 1941, the youngest of seven children. Although raised in Winnipeg, she attended university in Thunder Bay. She was a Banker, a Home Designer and also was an unlicensed but proficient Electrician. Her passion was designing and having built a number of homes, most of them on the shores of Lake Superior.

She is survived by her husband Gary Halls, her beloved sister Bobbie, her two sons and Grant Halls and Russell Halls; grandchildren Travis Halls and Dylan Halls, Jonathon Halls (Ivannia), Robyn Halls (fiancé Sam), Kevin Halls and Heather Halls (deceased); great grandchildren; son Grant's wife Karen Whitfield, her 4 boys and five grandchildren. Also survived by Linda Halls in Calgary AB. Two nieces Valerie Tibbs and Judy Delorme, who have made this sad time easier.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Thunder Bay. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the TBRHS Foundation would be appreciated.





