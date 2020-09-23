Jacqueline Otway

Jacqueline Judith Otway, wife of Lorne and mother of Kimberly and Krysta, made the short journey to heaven on Sunday, September 20th where she was welcomed by Jesus and commended for her faithful service. We will miss her very much.



Jackie faithfully served her Saviour for over forty years and shared her faith with whomever God led her to testify to. Her faith was quiet but powerful, patient but not shy, loving and not judgmental and her faith was exemplified by her actions.



Jackie experienced many miracles in her life, events that others may overlook as just life occurrences but Jackie knew them to be from God. The birth of her two daughters were miracles from God; accepting and being transformed by Jesus was another miracle; being freed from tobacco, alcohol and depression, all miracles; having a broken bone healed with no signs of the break was miraculous; facing many obstacles in her life and overcoming them, each a miracle. And experiencing the miracle of everlasting life after taking her final breath on earth.



She was the ultimate employee working for Bell Canada, Thunder Bay Emergency Services, TBayTel, Safeway and others. At Safeway, customers would look for Jacqueline to check their groceries. She listened to their stories and made all feel special and important.



But her passion was running. Running was the miracle that freed Jackie from depression. She was determined not just to finish but to win. She was a yearly competitor in the 10 mile Road Race and competed in many other local running events. Jackie ran many marathons including Grandmas, Twin Cities, Toronto Waterfront and Boston. She once ran 28 miles on the deck of a cruise ship to keep to her marathon training schedule. She was well known and respected by many runners and event organizers but her true running companion and friend with whom she trained, ran, talked and cried was Susan McDonald.



Jackie was predeceased by her Father John Kaye Lockert, Mother Bertha Lockert, Father in law Lloyd Otway, Mother in law Pearl "Nana" Otway, special aunt - Margaret Otway, and loving cousin Sharon Balone.



Jackie is survived by two brothers Joseph (Sheryl) Lockert and Patrick (Sandra) Lockert and brother in law Wayne (Debbie) Otway; nieces Laura Otway (Marty), Sandi Martino (Joe), Lori Staal, Stephanie Lockert (Lauren Meschino); nephews Wayne Knapp (Paula), Jason Lockert and Paul Otway (Stephanie) and many loved cousins. Jackie wanted to thank some special people in her life whom she loved and admired; Tim and Elaine Dodd, Peter and Cindy Napierala, Susan McDonald, Mark Kine, Brent Prepp and her Prince Charming Tim Blackett. Your friendship, kindness, thoughtfulness and love was greatly appreciated. And to Wayne and Debbie Otway. Thank you. You always went above and beyond. Jackie loved you so much.



But her Agape love was for her Daughters Kimberly Horton and Krysta Dowdell, her Grandchildren Emily and Natalie Horton, Samuel, Jack and Andi Dowdell and son in law Jon David Dowdell. You were most special in Ama Jackie's life. You brought her the most joy and laughter. You were the ones she prayed for most often, the ones she asked God to protect and bless daily, the ones that made her life complete. She did not want to leave you, in fact she prayed God would let her stay but God knew it was time. Her work here was done. Her reward was waiting elsewhere.



Thanks must be expressed to the chemotherapy nurses (Susie, Sue, Jolene, Margaret, Donna) and staff at Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre. Thanks to Doctor Amir Faghih, Doctor Joseph Del Paggio, Doctor Geoff Davis, Doctor Marlon Haggerty and their nurses, especially Corena. To the staff at Janzen's Pharmacy Bay Street, especially Cathy, Jen and Tina, thank you for your support and kindness. And to the nurses of St Elizabeth's Health Care, especially Madison and Ashley, thank you for the care, love and kindness you showed Jackie on every visit. She loved you very much. And finally to Nicole, Victoria, Theresa and student nurse Laura in the Hospice unit of St. Joseph's Hospital; you made Jackie comfortable and your kindness and compassion did not go unnoticed. Thank you.



I will miss you Jackie. You looked after me for over 46 years. I had the honour of caring for you the last two years. I will miss your smile, I will miss your hugs and three parting kisses every time we said good bye, I will miss the times we danced and looked into each other's eyes. I, too, selfishly prayed God would let you stay, but I knew it was time. Goodbye Jack. Watch over me. I love you.



A Memorial Service will be by invitation only. A live stream will be available Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm @ https://www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsMedia





