It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jacques Quirion, age 75, on July 15, 2020 at the TBDHSC. An amazing father to Soraya Grant (Tom) and Michael Quirion and his beloved grandchildren Liam, Case, Malik and Kiana. He will be missed by so many including his brothers Gilles Quirion and Louis Quirion (Lise), his sister Nicole Quirion Davies (Carl), former spouse Josie Quirion and countless of family and friends. Cremation has taken place and there will be a

celebration of life with family and friends in Longlac at a later date. Oh how we'll miss that silly smile. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





Please sign the

online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com