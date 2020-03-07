|
Dr. James A. Pylypiw, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Fort William, Ontario, he grew up and attended Fort William Collegiate Institute and went on to further his education, receiving his PhD at the University of Alberta in 1973. For 35 years he worked in the Faculty of Education of Lakehead University, until his retirement. In 1955, Jim married his high school sweetheart Marilyn Faircloth and celebrated 61 years of marriage until Lyn's passing in 2016. They had three children Jocelyn, Christopher (deceased) and Timothy (deceased). Jim was passionate about family, education and the arts. During high school, Jim began his singing career belting out popular songs of the day. Later, his distinct voice led him to join the Fort William Male Choir. One of Jim's favourite places to be was out at Loon Lake. Jim enjoyed spending summers at the cottage picking berries, wild mushrooms, jamming and pickling. He spent a lot of time in the kitchen preparing delicious meals and playing games with family and friends around the table in the porch. Jim constantly put others needs before his own. He was kind, always willing to lend a hand, especially for family. His laugh was heartfelt and genuine, one couldn't help but be happy around Jim. Jim is survived by his daughter Jocelyn (Leona), grandchildren Elizabeth, Colin and Sean Brady, and his kitties Misty (Fatty) and Chicklet (Blindy). A private family service will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences
