It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jim, 73 years of age. Jim was born in Kenebeek, Ont. Jim started off with little but always gave a lot. Jim met the love of his life Cheryl joy from Cobalt Ontario, it was there they started their journey together. Jim started work with Pollock Lumber in Hailebury and after years of manual work, they afforded to buy their first house, moving to North Bay, then Sault Ste. Marie. Jim made his years with Algoma Steel. Years later Jim would make his home Thunder Bay, where he was employed with many contractors throughout the north west, a machine operator by trade he also worked locally for Thunder Bay Harbour Improvements, Michieli, and Cambell Contracting. An avid car guy, Jim enjoyed building old cars and later driving them, also a member of the Lakehead Antique Car Club. Joining his wife Cheryl Jim leaves behind his daughter Angela, and two granddaughters Ava and Elizabeth. Thank you to the nursing staff at TBRHSC especially Dylan. A celebration of Life will be held at Lakeview Lodge on Lakeshore Drive, Sunday, February 10th, 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. Donations can be made to our local hospital.