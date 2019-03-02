|
How's it goin'?” “Catcha later, Jim.”
James Alexander Rose died Friday morning, February 22, 2019 in St. Joe's Hospice with his hands held by his partner of 25 years, Mary Jane Hutcheon. Jim was born on January 2, 1955 to Helen and Reg Rose and his mother wrote in her diary that he was “a lovely baby with very fair hair and all were very pleased.”
Jim became passionate about golf from an early age of finding and selling golf balls and caddying at the Fort William Country Club. He developed into an excellent golfer who won at local and regional tournaments. Jim's drive was amazing. A voracious reader, he specialized in mystery novels and liked nothing better than relaxing with a novel out at the family Oliver Lake camp, a place he held dear. ‘Camp' was his refuge to enjoy both the quiet and social times with friends and family. Board games with the family were always hilarious with Jim. He would be the one with the stick in the hornets' nest! Jim could also be quite profound when more serious topics were discussed; an intelligent man who loved to debate.
Jim was a greenskeeper at the Fort Frances and Strathcona golf courses early on and then he worked with the city maintaining parks in the summer and ice rinks in the winter. Later he would specialize in water and sewer mains which would call him out at all hours to trouble shoot.
A loyal and good friend, he helped others without being asked. One could depend on Jim. He was respected and generous to a fault. It could be quite frustrating but, Jim was not one to talk about his troubles, his worries, or, his pain. Seldom did he speak ill of anyone (excepting a certain political figure). It was Uncle Jim who bought the bait so all could fish out at camp and his niece and nephews thrived on his teasing, however exasperating. We all loved his sense of humour, his dry wit and his tending of the bonfire. Uncle Jim was fun to be with.
Jim was predeceased by his niece, Christina Harrison; his brother, Reginald Rose Jr.; his mother, Helen (Watson) Rose; his father, Reginald Rose. Jim is survived by his partner of 25 years, Mary Jane Hutcheon; 2 sisters: Catherine Mochrie (Ian) and Janet Harrison (Glenn); one niece, Elizabeth Mochrie and 4 nephews: Scott, David and Andrew Harrison and Cameron Mochrie; one grandnephew, Lukas Harrison (who will likely hear a few Uncle Jim stories); and many relatives from near and far. Jim will also be greatly missed by special friends: Lamonte Bergevin who visited often and looked after the yard, the driveway and getting Mary Jane back and forth to the hospital; Justein Haugland, a friend and partner in crime since childhood; Jerry Vanderway a close friend from work and his golfing buddies: Larry Metcalf, Pat Mercer, Allan Kirk and Fred Fydell.
Thank you to all of Jim's caregivers: his patient primary care nurse, Tyler and the staff at the hospital and hospice. This last year has been a painful and difficult one – for him and for us.
There is to be no funeral, at Jim's request. A private ceremony to celebrate Jim's life will take place at a later date. Donations, if desired, may be made to St. Joseph's Hospice or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.
