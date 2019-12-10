|
|
February 15, 1946 –
December 4, 2019
James Alexander Wilson, aka Flip, passed away in Hogarth Riverview Manor on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 73. Flip led an interesting life with many job experiences starting with joining the RCMP after graduating from Geraldton Composite High School. Worked summers at the mine, then onto the CNR which brought him to Red Rock. After the CNR pulled out of Red Rock he worked several years at Norampac and then many years for Great West Timber in Thunder Bay, Ont. Jim is survived by his c/l wife Sharon Lanktree, her children Lisa Laverdure, Laurie Collicott, Ryan Laverdure and Marnie Cormier and their families. Jim is also survived by his sister Sandra Spencer (Aime), Thunder Bay, their son Alex Spencer, Fort Frances, and his brother Donald Wilson, Victoria, BC. Thank you to Dr. Feldman and staff at Hogarth Riverside Manor 3N Lily for their care and compassion for the past 3 years. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Flip liked his beer so have a toast to him at 4:20.