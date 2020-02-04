Home

James Anthony Vescio

James Anthony Vescio Obituary


January 25, 1929 – February 1, 2020

We are saddened to announce that Mr. James Anthony Vescio passed away just a few days after his 91st Birthday. We are comforted to know that he died peacefully in his own home, as he always wished and that he was met by his loving wife Armande and his many four legged companions in heaven. Survived by his children Jim, Holly and Michelle (Neil), grandchildren Sarah, Laurel, Hayley, Abigail, Emily and great-grandchildren Brady and Turner and by his beloved companion Paeson. Predeceased by his mother Sarah, his wife Armande, brother Ted and several other loved ones. Cremation has taken place and as per his wishes there will be no funeral or a celebration of his life. Each and every night he said his prayers for a long list of people. In his memory when you think of him, we ask that you say a little prayer in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

