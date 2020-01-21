|
|
The family of James King (Jim), born July 31, 1958, is deeply saddened to announce his passing at Hogarth Riverview Manor December 25, 2019 at the age of 61. A helping hand to all he knew
Jim had a zest for life and a soft spot for people of all ages and animals. He was kind and cared how people felt, even after his accident he would try and make everyone feel better than how he may have really felt. He was mischievous and got himself into hot water because of it sometimes, but bottom line Jim was special.
He loved to draw, ride his motorcycle, but fishing was his passion, his spare time was spent down at the mouth of Current River where what he caught he also cooked – and could he cook fish!
Jim will be forever loved and missed by his brothers Alf (Barb), Rex, Brian (Carita), sisters Gale (Larry), Conny (Norman), Nieces Madison, Shawna-Raye, Nephews Brook, Dustin, John, Pat Jr., his Aunt Ester and numerous cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents James and Eva King, brothers Martin, Pat, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Cremation has taken place, but we ask those who know and remember Jim to raise a glass, and do something kind for someone. He was like that.
So kind, so generous, and true
On earth he nobly did his best
Grant him Jesus Heavenly rest