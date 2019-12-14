|
On Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, James Bruce Flatt left this life, with loving wife Ann at his side. Bruce was born in Port Arthur on July 21, 1941 to parents Edwin and Rachel, and spent his early years in Current River. At age 21, Bruce joined Bell Canada and moved to Kitchener-Waterloo area, where he and Ann met. Ten years later, they returned to Thunder Bay and rejoiced in the arrival of son Kenneth. There followed a busy life - clearing a bush lot and building the family home with his own hands and the help of friends. Bruce most enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends at his camp. Upon taking early retirement from Bell, he had many years to enjoy there; relishing the peace and quiet just outside his front door. Left to mourn are loving wife Ann, dear son Kenneth, brother-in-law Wayne Milne, much loved niece Debra Gosselin (here), nephew Raymond (Joanne) Gosselin of Burlington, ON, sister Kay Engdahl (Parkesville, BC), sister Barbara Harston (Kincardine, ON), brother Richard (Alberta), sister and brother-in-law John and Laurainne Bailie (Penticton, BC), along with many other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Edwin and Rachel, step-mother Olive, brothers Allan, Donald, sisters Muriel, Patricia and Edna. As Bruce wished, cremation has taken place and there will be a private service at a later date. Should family and friends so desire, donations to St. Joseph's Care Group, Hospice Unit or the TBRHSC Stroke Unit would be appreciated by the family, in lieu of flowers.THANK YOU
The family of the late J. Bruce Flatt wish to thank the doctors and staff of TBRHSC Emergency and Stroke Units and the nurses and staff of St. Joseph's Care Group, 3 North and 4 North, during Bruce's final illness. Your genuine care and concern made a difficult time much easier. Gratitude is extended, as well, to wonderful neighbours and friends who have given us such support and loving care. God bless you all.
