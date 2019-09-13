|
|
July 3, 1929 – September 10, 2019
James Charles McFarlane, age 90, passed peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor September 10th, 2019.
Preceded by his parents Alan and Ada, brother Bill, daughter Susan and son-in-law Greg, he is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret Anne (Peggy) (nee Kannegiesser), children Richard (Cathy), Michael (Lynda), Holly (Ken), Jeffrey (Jackie) and Tina (Greg), 11 grandchildren, Lua, Chris, Andy, Tim, Kristen, Jamie, Joe, Mary, Brittany, Justin, and Kaytlyn plus an ever increasing number of great-grandchildren.
Jim had been a resident of HRM for the past few years after a losing a fight with a stairwell, in which his hip was shattered. Prior to that, he was Lord of the Manor at 615 N. Vickers, and before that at 422 S. Marks Street, where he and Peggy raised their family. An avid fisherman and tender of the grill, he was never short on stories that would entertain any who would listen. Always quick with a reply, often off colour and racy, never afraid to say what was on his mind, and not big on politically correctness, these were the things of Handsome Jim's charm.
Master of the “fright wig”, wont to sing in short bursts including “Jeremiah Was a Bullfrog”, and always narrowly avoiding catastrophe like a cartoon cat, he brought colour to our black and white world. Relaxed in his laz-y-boy, watching Jackie Gleason while sawing logs, he was always comfortable with who he was but always found a way to keep his family safe, clothed and fed. Never one to shy from a challenge, whether it was building a sheet metal swimming pool, or replacing the steep pitched roof on the three story house, he always managed to make it work.
A sheet metal worker from an early age, he became an accomplished journeyman, and a true craftsman, many times tasked to assignments most would not attempt, including making items the computers could not. He was active in the local 397, spending many years on the executive and welfare committees, making sure that the rights of the members were protected and their futures assured. As he approached retirement, he was charged with teaching young men the trade, many of whom have become successful businessmen using skills that he had taught them.
In his retirement, Jim managed to grow giant sunflowers, catch a giant sturgeon and generally enjoy the quiet life he earned after a lifetime of plying his trade. Tending his garden, mowing his lawn and burning a steak on his grill were some of the little joys that he enjoyed in life. And, of course, teasing his favourite redhead incessantly. Family and friends recently gathered together to celebrate Jim and Peggy's 70th wedding anniversary, a remarkable achievement! As his days shortened, a trip to Kakabeka Falls for a pint with family was an epic journey, but one he still enjoyed.
Many thanks go out to the staff of 3S Daisy wing of HRM for your tireless devotion to James and his needs, and to your continuing care for his bride Peggy since she joined James on that floor. Thank you to the staff of the Regional Hospital and Dr. Miller for their efforts and kindness during Dad's latest stay, and to grand daughter Kristen McFarlane, for your love, devotion and unparalleled abilities as a RN. As per Dad's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal funeral. Private internment of ashes will be at St. James Cemetery at a later date.
He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and friends. The mark he made on the world, and on the lives he touched, will never be forgotten.