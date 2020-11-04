1/1
James "Walter" Davey
The Davey Family is very saddened to announce the sudden passing of James 'Walter' Davey on Monday, October 26th at the age of 68 of Cancer. He is survived by his wife Aline (Albert), two sons, Greg and Wayne, and Grandchildren Skyler, Alexa and Olivia. Born In Geraldton, to Alice (Finlayson) and Harry (Davey) among a large family of brothers and sisters. He lived a wild and carefree life, eventually marrying Aline and settling down, first in Pamela Lake, then Longlac, then Thunder Bay before retiring to Nakina. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and cooking. But his true passion was his family. Known by many as 'Uncle Puddy' he was a beloved figure of every family gathering. Loved by his family, brothers, sisters and a never ending supply of cousins, nieces and nephews and 2 beautiful Granddaughters. He will be missed terribly. James will be cremated and no funeral service will be held. A gathering of the family for a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the summer of 2021.  Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay. If friends so desire, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
