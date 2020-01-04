|
|
Mr. James Davidson Cross, age 88 years passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Jim was well-known as a high school shop teacher at Selkirk, Westgate and Churchill High Schools. He loved boating and fishing at Silver Islet, and had a great fascination with tugboats, freighters and all manner of ships. He had an encyclopaedic knowledge of Lake Superior, and his genius with small engines of all kinds will be missed by many. Despite a gruff demeanour, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. For he and his wife Brenda, Silver Islet was home. In his later years, Jim particularly enjoyed hearing the adventures of his two granddaughters. Jim will be lovingly remembered by son James, daughter-in-law Rebecca and granddaughters Emily and Julia along with many friends and relatives in the Thunder Bay area and beyond. Jim was predeceased by his wife Brenda, mother Grace, father Ernest and brothers John and William (Bill). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Trinity United Church, 30 Algoma Street S with Rev. Randy Boyd officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society and the Northern Cancer Fund of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
